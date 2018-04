Atalanta's Musa Barrow (R) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Genoa at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia stadium in Bergamo, Italy, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAOLO MAGNI

Udinese Calcio's Silvan Dominic Widmer (C) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Benevento Calcio and Udinese Calcio at Ciro Vigorito stadium in Benevento, Italy, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Taddeo

Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu (R) scores during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Bologna and AC Milan at Dall'Ara stadium in Bologna, Italy, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO BENVENUTI

Sampdoria's forward Fabio Quagliarella (L) scores a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Sampdoria and Cagliari Calcio at Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, Italy, on April 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMONE ARVEDA

AC Milan on Sunday earned a 2-1 away win over Bologna, while Atalanta made a 3-1 home win against Genoa in the Serie A 35th round.

Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring 34 minutes into the game, while his teammate Giacomo Bonaventura added the second goal in the last minute of the first half.