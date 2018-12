Milan's players celebrate the victory at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match Milan vs Parma Calcio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan's Patrick Cutrone celebrates scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match Milan vs Parma Calcio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Parma's Roberto Inglese (C / up) scores the goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match AC Milan vs Parma Calcio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan's Suso (R) and Parma's Riccardo Gagliolo in action during the Italian Serie A soccer match Milan vs Parma Calcio at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Dec. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Milan rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat Parma 2-1 on Sunday, earning its first Serie A win in three matches, and provisionally holds the fourth spot in the league table.

Having squandered several scoring chances in the first half, Parma took the lead four minutes after the intermission on a header by Italian forward Roberto Inglese.