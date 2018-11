Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli (L) and Inter Milan forward Mauro Icardi struggle for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Milan's center back, Italian international Alessio Romagnoli, is to be sidelined due to a calf injury, according to an official statement from the Italian Serie A club.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury to his left calf during a training session with the national team.