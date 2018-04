SSC Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik (L) reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, April 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma jumps for the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and SSC Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in Milan, Italy, April 15, 2018. EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

A great save two minutes into second-half stoppage time by Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on Sunday held Napoli to a 0-0 draw, moving the Serie A title a little further from their reach.

Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik may regret missing his side's best chance for a win, as the gap behind league leader Juventus could extend to six points if the reigning champion triumphs over Sampdoria.