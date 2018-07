UD Las Palmas' midfielder Alen Halilovic (L) fights for the ball with midfielder Marc Roca (R) of RCD Espanyol during their Spain's La Liga soccer match played at RCDE Stadium in Cornella-El Prat, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on March 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/QUIQUE GARCIA

AC Milan announced on Sunday the signing of Hamburger SV midfielder Alen Halilovic for the next three seasons.

Born in Dubrovnik in 1996, Halilovic joins the Italian club following the expiration of his contract with the German side, and had been on loan to Las Palmas for a season, appearing in 20 games with the La Liga club and scoring two goals.