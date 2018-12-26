Milan's players reacrt after receiving a goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and A.C. Milan at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Frosinone's players greet supporters at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and A.C. Milan at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Dec. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

AC Milan was held to a 0-0 away draw by Frosinone in a Serie A matchday 18 contest held at Stadio Benito Stirpe on Wednesday, extending its winless streak to four league matches, and five in all competitions.

Milan missed the efforts of its Spain forward, Jesús Joaquín "Suso" Fernández Sáenz de la Torre, while his countryman Samuel Castillejo caused the most headache to Frosinone's defense, as the scoreless drought of Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain continued for the seventh Italian league match in a row.