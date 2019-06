(L-R) the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala, Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malago, Italy's Lombardy region President Attilio Fontana, Italy's Under Secretary of State Giancarlo Giorgetti, Italy's Olympic Gold Medallist in Fencing Diana Bianchedi, Italy's Veneto Region President Luca Zaia and Mayor of Cortina Gianpietro Ghedina pose after Milan-Cortina in Italy has won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach (R) of Germany speaks with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (L) during the final presentation of the Milan-Cortina bid in the the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

Members of the candidate for the Olympic Winter Games 2026 Stockholm-Are delegation, with (L-R) Asa Llinares Norlin, President of the Swedish Paralympic Committee, Anna Koenig Jerlmyr, Mayor of Stockholm, Prince Daniel, Crown Princess Victoria, Ice Hockey legend Peter Fosberg react, as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach of Germany announces that Milan-Cortina has won the bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

President of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) Giovanni Malago (L) and members of Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games bid delegation celebrate after being chosen to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/PHILIPPE LOPEZ / POOL

International Olympic Committee's President Thomas Bach of Germany opens the envelope announcing that Milan-Cortina has been chosen to host the 2026 Winter Olympic Games during the first day of the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the SwissTech Convention Centre, in Lausanne, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The International Olympic Committee on Monday awarded the organization of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games to Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo over Stockholm- Are.

It will be the third Winter Olympics Italy organizes following the 1956 and 2006 games, held in Cortina and Turin respectively.