The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) on Thursday announced it had sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee to present bids for Milan and Turin for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

CONI said the letter officially showed its commitment to the dialogue it started with the IOC during the last few months over the two cities' bids.