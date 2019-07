Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez (R) and Brazilian defender Eder Militao pose for the photographers during the presentation of the player at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Guillen

Brazilian defender Eder Militao poses for the photographers during his presentation as a new Real Madrid player at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Guillen

Real Madrid officially presented Wednesday its new signing, Eder Militao, at the VIP box of the club's Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

The 21-year-old Brazil defender gave a positive message to Madrid fans, saying he intends to make history at the La Liga powerhouse.