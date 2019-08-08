Real Madrid's Eden Hazard (L) in action during the friendly soccer match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Real Madrid in Salzburg, Austria, Aug. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Real Madrid's President, Florentino Perez (R) and Brazilian defender Eder Militao pose for the photographers during the presentation of the player at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Juanjo Guillen

Eder Militao played his first minutes at Real Madrid in a 1-0 win over Red Bull in a preseason friendly.

The match was the first in which Zinedine Zidane's squad did not concede any goals for the first time in the preseason.