Millonarios' David Macalister Silva (C) vies for the ball with Deportivo Lara's Ricardo Andreutti (L) during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at El Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Millonarios' Ayron del Valle (R) celebrates after scoring against Deportivo Lara during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Millonarios' Ayron del Valle (C) celebrates after scoring against Deportivo Lara during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, on April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Colombian club Millonarios routed Venezuelan side Deportivo Lara 4-0 in Copa Libertadores round-robin action thanks to Ayron Del Valle's hat trick, marking a highly successful return to the sidelines for Argentine head coach Miguel Angel Russo.

Russo led the Bogota squad to victory in the Colombian league's Finalizacion competition last December but then was forced to undergo treatment for cancer and a severe bacterial infection.