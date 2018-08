Blas Caceres of General Diaz reacts after the conclusion of the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Millonarios of Colombia and General Diaz of Paraguay at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Mackalister Silva (L) of Millonarios celebrates with a camera after scoring during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Millonarios of Colombia and General Diaz of Paraguay at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

John Duque (L) of Millonarios vies for the ball with Julio Santa Cruz (R) of General Diaz during the Copa Sudamericana soccer match between Millonarios of Colombia and General Diaz of Paraguay at El Campin Stadium in Bogota, Colombia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombian soccer club Millonarios on Wednesday defeated the Paraguayan General Diaz 4-0 at the El Campin stadium in Bogota in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana, and will face Independiente Santa Fe in the round of 16.

The goals of the match were made by strikers Gabriel Hauche, Roberto Ovelar and Ayron del Valle and midfielder David Silva, who joined the game in the second half.