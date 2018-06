Puebla midfielder Christian Marrugo (R) fights for the ball with Santos player Julio Furch (L) during the Liga MX match played on March 16, 2018, at Cuauhtemoc Stadium in Puebla, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Midfielder Christian Marrugo is returning home, inking a contract with Colombian league club Millonarios after spending the past year with Liga MX club Puebla, the Bogota-based team said.

Marrugo's signing was announced in a video released on social media on Monday.