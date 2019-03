Liverpool's Sadio Mane (L) celebrates with team mate Virgil Van Dijk (2-L) after scoring a goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Fulham FC at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Liverpool's Sadio Mane (C) scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match againt Fulham FC at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Fulham's Ryan Babel (R) celebrates with team mates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Fulham's goalkeeper Sergio Rico (R) commits a foul on Liverpool's Sadio Mane (C) during both team's English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Liverpool's James Milner (2-R) celebrates scoring the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match against Fulham FC at Craven Cottage stadium in London, Britain, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

James Milner's late penalty kick secured a hard-fought 2-1 win for Liverpool over host Fulham in Premier League matchday-31 action at Craven Cottage on Sunday and temporarily put the club in first place in the standings.

Liverpool Senegalese winger Sadio Mane broke the scoreless deadlock half-way through the first 45 minutes, while Dutch forward Ryan Babel made it 1-1 in the second half.