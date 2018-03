Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (R), Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (C) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) in action during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (R) in action during the second half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (L) grabs a loose ball away from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (R) during the first half of their NBA game at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, USA, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Greece's forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Golden State Warriors 107-116 Thursday night at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks as Milwaukee cemented the place in the top 8 in the East.