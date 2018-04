Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker of Australia (R) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics center Greg Monroe (L) in the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (R) shoots on Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (L) in the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) passes around Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (C) and Boston Celtics forward Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (R) in the second half of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

The Milwaukee Bucks produced an outstanding performance at both ends of the court on Friday night as they beat the Boston Celtics 116-92 to halve their series deficit in game three of the Eastern Conference playoffs first round.

The Bucks had five players score in double figures, with Khris Middleton's 23 leading the home team's scoring.