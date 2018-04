Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) shoots against Boston Celtics forward Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (L) in the first half of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (C) shoots in the second half of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) shoots on Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye (R) in the second half of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Apr 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including the game-winning tip-in with 5.1 seconds remaining, as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Bucks narrow win came after they blew a 20-point lead (65-45) with 7:37 minutes left in the third quarter of the game, and allowed them to level the best-of-seven series 2-2.