A fourth-quarter surge saw the Milwaukee Bucks seal an 108-100 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

Milwaukee were led by Brook Lopez, who scored a career NBA-playoff high of 29 points, including four three-pointers, 11 rebounds and four blocks in a dominant, all-round showing as the Bucks rallied to take the first game of the best-of-seven series.