Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes (L) during a La Liga match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, March 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ Quique Garcia

Colombian defender Yerry Mina celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between Colombia and England at Spartak Moscow stadium, in Moscow, Russia, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Alberto Estevez

Newly-signed Everton defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Andre Gomes will not make their debut with the Premier League side until the end of the upcoming international break, the English club's coach - Marco Silva - confirmed Thursday.

Both the Colombian defender and the Portuguese midfielder moved from La Liga side Barcelona, with Mina joining the Toffees on Aug. 9 for 31.7 million euros ($34.86 million), while Gomes is on a one-season loan to the English club.