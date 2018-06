A Senegal fan reacts after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Colombian fans watch the Group H match between Colombia and Senegal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in a public viewing area in Medellin, Colombia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombia's Luis Muriel (L) and Senegal's Salif Sane in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Senegal's Sadio Mane (L) and Colombia's Santiago Arias in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Colombia's Yerry Mina (C) celebrates with a teammate after scoring the 1-0 goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group H preliminary-round match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, on June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

The Colombian national team on Thursday qualified for the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as leaders of Group H by beating Senegal 1-0 in their last group match.

The loss sent Senegal home as group rival Japan became the other Group H team to qualify for the knockout phase.