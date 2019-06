Brazil national team player Philippe Coutinho warms up before the Copa America 2019 quarter-finals soccer match against Paraguay, at the Arena do Gremio Stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Argentina national team player Lionel Messi warms up prior to the Copa America 2019 quarter-finals soccer match against Venezuela at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The result appears on the scoreboard towards the end of the FIFA World Cup 2014 semi final match between Brazil and Germany at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, July 8, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE//PETER POWELL

Belo Horizonte’s Mineirao stadium carries bad memories for both Brazil and Argentina but it will nonetheless set the stage for their encounter in the 2019 Copa America this week.

Playing against Brazil at the stadium, which is known locally as Gigante da Pampulha, is synonymous with struggle for Argentina, which had a gloomy record of four defeats and just one draw against this year's hosts there.