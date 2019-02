Danubio's Sergio Felipe (R) vies for the ball with Mineiro's Luan during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Danubio and Atletico Mineiro at Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 05 February 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Mineiro's Ricardo Oliveira (R) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Danubio and Atletico Mineiro at Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 05 February 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Mineiro's Yimmi Chara controls the ball during their Copa Libertadores soccer match between Danubio and Atletico Mineiro at Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 05 February 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Danubio's Federico Rodriguez celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Danubio and Atletico Mineiro at Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 05 February 2019. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Brazil's Atletico Mineiro squandered their lead twice and in the end had to resign themselves to a two-goal draw on Tuesday when they visited Uruguay's Danubio in the first leg of the second phase of the 60th edition of the Copa Libertadores.

However, the parity is a positive result for the Belo Horizonte team as the decider will be played at their home in the second leg, on Feb. 12.