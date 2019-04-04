Brazilian Atletico Mineiro beat Venezuelan Zamora 3-2 on Wednesday with a spectacular comeback after they were down by two goals at half-time, and managed to stay alive in Group E of the Copa Libertadores after two defeats in their opening games.
The Venezuelans, who came out ahead in the first half with goals from Erickson Gallardo and Guillermo Paiva, allowed the Brazilians to react. The home team came back in the second half with goals from Maicon Bolt, Vinicius and then Fabio Santos with a penalty.