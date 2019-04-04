Mineiro's Elias (L) vies for the ball with Zamora's Ignacio Gonzalez (R) during the Copa Libertadores group E soccer match between Atletico Mineiro and Zamora at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI EDMUNDO

Zamora's Ericsson Gallardo (R) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group E soccer match between Atletico Mineiro and Zamora at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

Mineiro's Jose Welison (F) vies for the ball with Zamora's Guilhermo Paiva (B) during the Copa Libertadores group E soccer match between Atletico Mineiro and Zamora at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/Yuri Edmundo

Mineiro's Luan (L) vies for the ball with Zamora's Ericsson Gallardo (R) during the Copa Libertadores group E soccer match between Atletico Mineiro and Zamora at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI EDMUNDO

Mineiro's Fabio Santos celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores group E soccer match between Atletico Mineiro and Zamora at Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 03 April 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI EDMUNDO

Brazilian Atletico Mineiro beat Venezuelan Zamora 3-2 on Wednesday with a spectacular comeback after they were down by two goals at half-time, and managed to stay alive in Group E of the Copa Libertadores after two defeats in their opening games.

The Venezuelans, who came out ahead in the first half with goals from Erickson Gallardo and Guillermo Paiva, allowed the Brazilians to react. The home team came back in the second half with goals from Maicon Bolt, Vinicius and then Fabio Santos with a penalty.