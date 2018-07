Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic in action during her semifinal match against Mandy Minella of Luxembourg at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Mandy Minella of Luxembourg celebrates winning her semifinal match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Mandy Minella of Luxembourg in action during her semifinal match against Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, on July 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Luxembourg's Mandy Minella, world No. 226, pulled off an upset victory over world No. 104 Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the Swiss Open on Saturday, advancing to her career-first WTA singles final.

The 32-year-old came from behind to beat her 19-year-old Czech opponent after 97 minutes.