Sara Sorribes Tormo from Spain in action during her quarter final match against Mandy Minella of Luxembourg at the WTA Ladies Championship tennis tournament in Gstaad, Switzerland, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTHONY ANEX

Luxembourg's Mandy Minella on Friday won 6-1, 6-2 over Sara Sorribes of Spain in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open.

It took the 32-year-old an hour and 15 minutes to qualify for the tournament's semifinals for the first time in her career.