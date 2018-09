Participants take part in the Minsk half-marathon in the center of the capital, Belarus, on Sept. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

The streets of the Belarusian capital were filled Sunday with all types of athletes – some serious and some out for fun – participating in the Minsk Half Marathon.

While many participants were decked out in standard active wear, others chose to spice things up with pets and costumes, including workout wear straight out of the '80s, a wedding dress and even a hospital gown complete with a full head-bandage and IV pole.