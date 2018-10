A woman gets her household goods together in the village of Sant Llorenc des Cardasar, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 11, 2018, a day after the flash floods hitting the area. EPA-EFE FILE/Maria Traspaderne

Spain’s team have a minute of silence during the pre-International Friendly training session of the Spain squad at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ashley Crowden

Spain's soccer federation confirmed that a minute of silence is to be observed before Spain's friendly match against Wales Thursday to pay tribute to the victims of severe flash-flooding that hit the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca.

The Spanish national team is expected to wear black armbands to pay tribute to 10 people who lost their lives and the three who remained missing following the floods, including a minor.