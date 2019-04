Spanish boxer Miriam 'La Reyna' Gutierrez, European lightweight champion, poses next to a picture of Boxing legend Muhammad Ali after an interview with EFE, in Madrid, Spain, April 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Kiko Huesca

Spanish boxer Miriam "La Reyna" Gutierrez, the European lightweight champion after defeating Sam Smith, spoke during an interview with EFE about the possibility of defending her title against Katie Taylor and her story of overcoming tough circumstances whereby she helps on different projects against the domestic violence.

She has become an idol at both the social and sporting levels in Spain.