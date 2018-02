Marius Copil of Romania reacts during his losing finals match against Mirza Basic of Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Sofia Open ATP tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Mirza Basic of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates his victory over Marius Copil of Romania in their finals match of the Sofia Open ATP tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Mirza Basic of Bosnia and Herzegovina (L) and Marius Copil of Romania (R) pose with their trophies after their finals match - which Basic won - of the Sofia Open ATP tennis tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Bosnia's Mirza Basic on Sunday earned his first ever title by defeating Romania's Marius Copil 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 in the final of the Sofia Open tennis tournament on Sunday.

In his first career final, Basic, ranked No. 129 in the world, needed two hours and 19 minutes to get rid of Copil, who was also making his debut in the championship matches.