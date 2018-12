US swimmer Missy Franklin celebrates during the award ceremony after winning the women's 200m Backstroke Final for the 15th FINA Swimming World Championships at Palau Sant Jordi arena in Barcelona, Spain, 03 August 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUANJO MARTIN

Missy Franklin of the United States of America (USA) competes in the women's 200m Backstroke Heats during the FINA Swimming World Championships at Kazan arena in Kazan, Russia, 07 August 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

Missy Franklin of the USA reacts after competing in the women's 200m Backstroke semi final and missing the final of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Swimming events at Olympic Aquatics Stadium at the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 11 August 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/PATRICK B. KRAEMER

US swimmer Missy Franklin arrives at the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco, 14 February 2017. The annual Laureus Awards are held to honor people whom make a notable impact and remarkable accomplishments in the world of sport throughout the year. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Five-time Olympic gold medallist and two-time FINA World swimmer Missy Franklin, announced Wednesday her retirement from the competition at the age of 23 years, in an article published on ESPN.

Franklin, whose four gold medals and outstanding personality made her the star of the 2012 London Olympic Games, mentioned the chronic pain in her right shoulder that she has fought with since Apr. 2016 as her reason for abandoning active competition.