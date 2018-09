Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour hits a backhand during her semi-final match on Sept. 1, 2018, against Japan's Mitani Minatsu at the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament, an event played at the Pavello de la Vall d'Hebron indoor venue in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

GRAF3917. BARCELONA, 01/09/2018.- Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt reaches for a shot during her semi-final match against countrywoman Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt at the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament, an event played at the Pavello de la Vall d'Hebron indoor venue in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro García

Japan's Mitani Minatsu reaches for a backhand during her semi-final match on Sept. 1, 2018, against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour at the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament, an event played at the Pavelló de la Vall d'Hebron indoor venue in Barcelona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Japan's Minatsu Mitani and third-seeded Dane Mia Blichfeldt on Saturday advanced to the final of the Barcelona Spain Masters badminton tournament in sharply different fashion.

Whereas Mitani comfortably defeated sixth-seeded Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-15, 21-16 in 44 minutes, Blichfeldt had to stave off two match points in the third game in a narrow 21-18, 19-21, 22-20 victory over seventh-seeded countrywoman Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.