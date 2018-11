Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford goes down in the arms of Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during their NFL game at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (L) dives for yardage as he is tackled by Detroit Lions free safety Glover Quin (R) during their NFL game at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (R) passes in front of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (L) during their NFL game at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Nov. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Mitch Trubisky threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns as the Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 34-22 on Sunday to win their first NFC North divisional victory in over two years on Sunday.

Allen Robinson caught six passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Anthony Miller also had an impressive stat line with 122 yards and one TD off of five receptions.