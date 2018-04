Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio of Spain drives the ball in the second half of the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff game four between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (R) drives to the basket on Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (L) in the second half of the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff game four between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (2-L) lays the in between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Corey Brewer (L) and center Steven Adams (C-L) of New Zealand as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Corey Brewer (C-R) and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (2-R) position for a rebound in the second half of the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff game four between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Young shooting guard Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and led the Utah Jazz attack on Monday to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-96 in the fourth match of the first round playoffs of the Western Conference.

Playing at home, Utah registered their third consecutive victory in the best-of-seven series and need just one more win to reach the semifinals.