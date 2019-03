Utah Jazz guard Raul Neto (L) of Brazil in action against Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae (L) during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal covers his face on the bench against the Utah Jazz late in the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R) in action against Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (L) of Australia during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (R) in action against Washington Wizards forward Bobby Portis (L) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L) in action against Washington Wizards forward Jeff Green (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Washington Wizards at CapitalOne Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 18 March 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Point guard Donovan Mitchell once again was the maximum scorer of the Utah Jazz on Monday, scoring 19 points that helped them win easily 95-116 at the Capital One Arena against the Washington Wizards.

Mitchell, who scored three triples out of seven attempts and topped a list of five Jazz players who had double-digit numbers, including the forward Jae Crowder, who reached 18 points and grabbed five rebounds.