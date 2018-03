Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jarell Martin (1) fight for position during an NBA game at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mar 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/George Frey

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ben McLemore (L) lays the ball in past Utah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (R) during an NBA game at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mar 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/George Frey

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (L) knocks the ball away from Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (C) as Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (C) looks on during an NBA game at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Mar 30, 2018. EFE-EPA/George Frey

Young shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had 22 points on Friday to help the Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 107-97.

The win helped the Jazz (43-33) climb to seventh spot in the Western Conference standings, tied with the New Orleans Pelicans in the fight to grab the last play-off spots, for which the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers are also in the running.