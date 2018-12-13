Kelly Olynyk of Miami Heat in action against Thabo Sefolosha of Utah Jazz on Dec 12, 2018, during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Miami Heat, in the Vivint Smart Home Arena of Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio in action during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Miami Heat, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Dec. 12, 2018. EFE/George Frey

Donovan Mitchell of Utah Jazz in action against James Johnson of Miami Heat today during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Miami Heat, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Utah, USA. EFE/George Frey

Donovan Mitchell top-scored for Utah Jazz with 21 points to take them to a 111-84 win against Miami Heat at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Wednesday.

With the win, Jazz, who are placed second-last in the Northwest Division, improved to 14-15.