Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (L) yells at referee Scott Foster (4-R) as Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (C) looks on in the second half during the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff game six at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (C), dunks the ball past (L-R), Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams of New Zealand, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert of France, Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles of Australia, in the first half of the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff basketball game six at between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (R) lays the ball in past Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (C) of New Zealand and forward Carmelo Anthony (L) in the first half of the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff basketball game six at between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (R) and Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (L) hug after they defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Western Conference First Round playoff game six at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGE FREY

Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points, including 22 in the third quarter alone, to lead the Utah Jazz to a 96-91 victory in Game 6 of their Western Conference first round playoff against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

The win means Utah wraps up the best-of-seven series with a game to spare before the semifinals, where they will face the top-seeded Houston Rockets.