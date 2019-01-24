Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio brings the ball down court during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Jan. 23, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) puts a shot over Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap (4) as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Jan. 23, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Jan. 23, 2019. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is in action during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, in Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Jan. 23, 2019. EFE/George Frey

With 35 points, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was the undisputed leader of the Utah Jazz attack as they defeated Denver Nuggets 114-108 on Wednesday.

Mitchell was supported by point guard Ricky Rubio with 17 points in the 24 minutes he played.