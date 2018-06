Branislav Ivanovic (C) of Serbia in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Bolivia in Graz, Austria, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Aleksandar Mitrovic (2-R) of Serbia celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Bolivia in Graz, Austria, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Aleksandar Mitrovic (L) of Serbia celebrates with his teammate Branislav Ivanovic (R) after scoring a goal during the International Friendly soccer match between Serbia and Bolivia in Graz, Austria, Jun. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMINIK ANGERER

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a first half hattrick as Serbia routed Bolivia 5-1 in their final World Cup warm up friendly match on Saturday.

The Fulham striker was ruthless for the Serbians, with Adam Ljajic and Branislav Ivanovic adding one each as the Balkans scored four in a dominant first half.