With Major League Soccer's postseason set to resume on Sunday with four first-leg Conference Semifinal matches, all eyes are on the battle between former La Liga superstar David Villa's New York City FC and an Atlanta United squad coached by ex-FC Barcelona manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino.
Villa's time at Barça did not coincide with Martino's lone season at Camp Nou in 2013-2014, and in fact El Guaje helped spoil that campaign for the Argentine coach by leading Atletico Madrid to the Spanish-league title.