The head coach of Argentina's national team, Gerardo "Tata" Martino, gives a press conference on June 9, 2016, at Soldier Field in Chicago. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Spanish striker David Villa takes part in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Italy at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Sept. 2, 2016. EPA-EFE/Juanjo Martin.

With Major League Soccer's postseason set to resume on Sunday with four first-leg Conference Semifinal matches, all eyes are on the battle between former La Liga superstar David Villa's New York City FC and an Atlanta United squad coached by ex-FC Barcelona manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

Villa's time at Barça did not coincide with Martino's lone season at Camp Nou in 2013-2014, and in fact El Guaje helped spoil that campaign for the Argentine coach by leading Atletico Madrid to the Spanish-league title.