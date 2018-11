Mo Farah of the United Kingdom celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 41st Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois, USA, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TANNEN MAURY

British runner Mo Farah is to take part in the 2019 London Marathon, race organizers announced Monday.

Farah, 35, holds the record time for a British runner at the event, which he set last year despite finishing third with a time of two hours, six minutes and 21 seconds.