Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (R) vie for the ball during the Premier League Soccer match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium in London, Britain, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFEFILE//NEIL HALL

A sculpture of Liverpool and Egypt football player Mohamed Salah is displayed at the World Youth Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YASMIN YEHIA

An unusually-proportioned statue purporting to be of Liverpool and Egypt soccer star Mohamed Salah has on Monday triggered a storm of comments as social media users have ridiculed it for its scant resemblance to the gifted forward while others have defended the creator's artistic freedom.

The sculpture of Salah, perched on tiny legs atop what might be a football, or a representation of the Earth, was unveiled at an Egyptian youth forum before comments went viral.