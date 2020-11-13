Egypt international and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of an African Cup of Nations game against Togo, the Egyptian Football Association said Friday.
Liverpool's Mo Salah celebrates scoring the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, 04 May 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
A man poses for a selfie with a lookalike of Egyptian striker Mo Salah (C-R) during an international friendly match at the National Stadium in Singapore, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
