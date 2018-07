Croatia coach Dalic Zlatko addresses the media during a press conference at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, on July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic on Thursday once again praised team captain Luka Modric, stressing that the midfielder deserved the award for best player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Modric deserves to win the Ballon d'Or even if Croatia does not win the World Cup because he has had a great season with Real Madrid and has captained a career-defining World Cup campaign, Dalic said.