Real Madrid's Luka Modric reacts during the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 between against Ajax Amsterdam at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric lamented Thursday the consecutive defeats conceded by his side over the last week.

The 33-year-old Croatian vowed that the club will bounce back after the losses it has suffered.