Liverpool's Mohamed Salah arrives for the UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw and Awards in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Real Madrid's Luka Modric (C) receives the trophy from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (R) after being named UEFA Champions League Player of the Year during the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Group Stage draw in Monaco, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder, Luka Modric, on Thursday was presented with the UEFA player of the year during a ceremony in Monaco, having won the Champions League title with the Spanish club.

Modric beat out his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Juventus, and Liverpool's Egyptian talisman Mohamed Salah.