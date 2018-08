Luka Modric of Real Madrid in action during a training session at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TOMS KALNINS

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic have been called up for the Croatian national team ahead of their duels with Portugal and Spain next month.

Croatia is scheduled to take on Portugal in a friendly on Sept. 6 before playing Spain in their UEFA Nations League opener on Sept. 11.