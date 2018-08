Mohamed Salah of Egypt in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match AC Chievo Verona vs Juventus FC at the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy, Aug. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FILIPPO VENEZIA

Luka Modric (R) of Real Madrid and Koke of Atletico Madrid in action during the UEFA Super Cup match Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid at the Lillekula Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TOMS KALNINS

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah made the shortlist for the 2017/2018 UEFA Player of the Year award, the UEFA announced on Monday.

The winner is to be announced at a ceremony in Monaco on Aug. 30, along with the women's player of the year and the top player in each position, where the draw for the 2018/2019 Champions League group stage will also take place.