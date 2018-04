Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Manchester City and FC Liverpool in Manchester, Britain, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Nigel Roddis

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah celebrated on Monday after being chosen Player of the Year for 2017-18 by the United Kingdom's Professional Footballers' Association, an award cherished by soccer athletes because it is decided by fellow players.

The 25-year-old received more votes that Kevin de Bruyne, Leroy Sané and David Silva of Premier League champion Manchester City, Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur and David de Gea of Manchester United.