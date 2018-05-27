Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Champions League Final in Kiev, could still recover on time to play for Egypt in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Egypt's national team doctor Mohamed Abu al Ela said Saturday.
The possibility that he could recover on time was announced on Twitter by the Egyptian Soccer Federation and Egypt's national team, based on information that the team's doctor obtained from Liverpool's physicians, who carried out an X-ray on Salah's shoulder.