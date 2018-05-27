Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (L) and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) reacts as he leaves the pitch after being injured during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) comforts Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Champions League Final in Kiev, could still recover on time to play for Egypt in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Egypt's national team doctor Mohamed Abu al Ela said Saturday.

The possibility that he could recover on time was announced on Twitter by the Egyptian Soccer Federation and Egypt's national team, based on information that the team's doctor obtained from Liverpool's physicians, who carried out an X-ray on Salah's shoulder.